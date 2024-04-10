Fury says Usyk won’t overcome size difference in the fight to crown the undisputed heavyweight champ

MORECAMBE, England (AP) — Tyson Fury says size will count for everything in his fight with Oleksandr Usyk to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 2000. Usyk is a former cruiserweight who might be giving away around 50 pounds (22.7 kilograms) to Fury. Fury is 6-foot-9 (2.09 meters) and is 6 inches (15cm) taller and has a bigger reach of 7 inches (nearly 18cm) than Usyk. Fury complimented Usyk’s boxing skills but says the size difference between the two unbeaten fighters would be too big for the Ukrainian to overcome in the May 18 bout in Saudi Arabia.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.