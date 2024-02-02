Fury postpones unification title fight with Usyk after ‘freak cut’ above eye in training

Tyson Fury has postponed his heavyweight unification title fight with Oleksandr Usyk this month after suffering a “freak cut” above his eye. Queensberry Promotions made the announcement. They were set to fight on Feb. 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Usyk was putting his WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line alongside Fury’s WBC belt to find the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000. Queensberry Promotions says the cut above Fury’s right eye occurred while sparring in Riyadh and “required urgent medical attention and significant stitching.” Queensberry adds a new date will be decided when Fury’s recovery period is known.

