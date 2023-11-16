Fury and Usyk to fight on Feb. 17 in Saudi Arabia to unify all 4 major heavyweight boxing titles

LONDON (AP) — The fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to unify all of the major heavyweight boxing titles will take place in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, on Feb. 17. The last fight to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion was in 1999 when Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield to win three major titles: the WBC, WBA and IBF belts. Lewis had to relinquish his WBA title the following year in a dispute over his next title defense. This time it’s for four belts. Fury (34-0-1) of England is the WBC champion and Usyk (21-0) of Ukraine holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.