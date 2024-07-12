Furue has clubhouse lead at Evian Championship whenr storm suspends 2nd round

EVIAN, France (AP) — Japan’s Ayaka Furue is holding a three-shot clubhouse lead at the Evian Championship. The second round was suspended because of a risk of storm and lightning on Friday. Organizers decided to evacuate players from the golf course in the afternoon because of the adverse weather conditions in the region of Evian and decided to stop play for the rest of the day after 6 p.m. local time. With five holes left to play in her second round, Furue is 6 under after 31 holes. She leads Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia and Haeran Ryu of South Korea. Both players are at 9 under overall and at 4 under par in their second round.

