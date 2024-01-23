Furphy has career-highs of 23 points, 11 rebounds as No. 7 Kansas beats Cincinnati 74-69

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Furphy had career-highs of 23 points and 11 rebounds, Kevin McCullar Jr. added 20 points and seventh-ranked Kansas beat Cincinnati 74-69 in the first Big 12 matchup between the schools. KJ Adams Jr. added 11 points and Hunter Dickinson overcame foul trouble to score 10 for the Jayhawks. They bounced back from their loss at West Virginia and extended their homecourt winning streak to 15 games. Dan Skillings Jr. led Cincinnati with 16 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.