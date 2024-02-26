Furor erupts over Ronaldo’s apparent obscene taunt in Saudi league match

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has come under heavy criticism after seemingly making an offensive gesture following Al Nassr’s 3-2 victory over Al Shabab in a Saudi Pro League match. The Portuguese star scored a first half penalty, before Brazilian Talisca’s late brace, including a goal four minutes from time, secured the win for Al Nassr. After the final whistle, videos posted on social media showed the five-time Ballon D’or winner cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis, seemingly aimed at rival Al Shabab supporters. Local media reports say that the Saudi football federation has opened an investigation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.