Furman’s defense records 9 sacks in 27-21 victory over Samford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dominic Roberto rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown, Axel Lepvreau kicked a 46-yard field goal with 7:47 remaining and Furman held off Samford 27-21 on Saturday. Furman scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter, capped by Ben Ferguson’s one-handed grab, to take the lead for good. Roberto’s 5-yard touchdown run with 7:56 left in the third quarter made it 24-14. After Samford cut its deficit to three points, Furman answered with a seven-play, 41-yard drive ending in Lepvreau’s long field goal. Jeremiah Jackson notched Furman’s ninth sack, on fourth down at the Samford 14, to take possession with 0:49 to go. The Paladins defense came one short of the school record of 10 sacks against Chattanooga in 1997.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.