Furman wins, headed to first NCAA tourney since 1980

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Slawson scored 20 points and Furman beat Chattanooga 88-79 to win the Southern Conference Tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1980. The NCAA field contained 48 teams the last time the top-seeded Paladins made the Big Dance. Furman coach Bob Richey had the Paladins on their way last season as the No. 2 seed until David Jean-Baptiste buried a 35-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally top-seeded Chattanooga to a 64-63 victory. Furman (27-7) took care of business this time around, although adding to the program’s record win total didn’t come easy.

