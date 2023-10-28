Furman stymies East Tennessee State in 16-8 scrum

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Huff threw for 215 yards and a touchdown and Ian Williams made all three of his field goals including a 52-yarder and FCS No. 3 Furman beat East Tennessee State 16-8. Williams made field goals of 23 and 52 in the first quarter and from 32 yards with 3:22 left in the third for a 9-0 lead. Just before the third ended, Huff threw a 22-yard score to Joshua Harris for a 16-0 advantage. East Tennessee State scored when Ton’Quez Ball ran a blocked punt into the end zone from 8 yards out.

