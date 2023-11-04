Furman rallies past Chattanooga 17-14 to earn share of SoCon title

Freshman Carson Jones connected with Wayne Anderson Jr. on a go-ahead touchdown with 1:44 left and Furman held off Chattanooga 17-14 to claim a share of the Southern Conference regular-season title. Furman (8-1, 6-0) won its seventh straight game overall and 12th in league play. The Paladins have a share of the SoCon championship for a league-best 15th time. Furman can make its championship outright with a win in either of its final two regular-season games against VMI or Wofford. The Furman defense stopped Chattanooga’s final trick play on fourth-and-3 to take over on downs and run out the clock. The teams combined for 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.