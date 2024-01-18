Furman hits 18 3-pointers, rolls over VMI 100-60

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Williams scored 23 points and Carter Whitt added 21 to lead Furman’s 100-60 victory over VMI. Furman shot 48.6% from three-point range, making 18 of 37, and outscored VMI by 39 points from behind the arc to claim its third consecutive victory. Tyran Cook and Stephen Olowoniyi scored 14 points each for the Keydets. The victory improved the Paladins to 9-9 overall and 3-2 in Southern Conference play while VMI dropped to 3-15 overall and 0-5 in the league.

