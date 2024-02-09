Furman football player Bryce Stanfield dies 2 days after collapsing during workout

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Furman defensive tackle Bryce Stanfield has died, two days after collapsing during a workout at the school’s football stadium. He was 21 years old. Furman President Elizabeth Davis said in a letter to the university community that Stanfield died Friday afternoon while “surrounded by his family and his Furman family.” Davis said Stanfield had collapsed at a Wednesday morning workout and was taken to a local hospital and had been placed on life support. Stanfield was conferred his Bachelor of Science degree in health sciences during a Friday morning ceremony.

