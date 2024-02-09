Furman football player Bryce Stanfield dies 2 days after collapsing during workout

By The Associated Press
FILE - Furman defensive tackle Bryce Stanfield (97) looks on during an NCAA college football game against the Clemson in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Stanfield died, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, two days after collapsing during a workout at the school’s football stadium. He was 21. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Furman defensive tackle Bryce Stanfield has died, two days after collapsing during a workout at the school’s football stadium. He was 21 years old. Furman President Elizabeth Davis said in a letter to the university community that Stanfield died Friday afternoon while “surrounded by his family and his Furman family.” Davis said Stanfield had collapsed at a Wednesday morning workout and was taken to a local hospital and had been placed on life support. Stanfield was conferred his Bachelor of Science degree in health sciences during a Friday morning ceremony.

