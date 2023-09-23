Furman finishes with a flourish to defeat Mercer 38-14 in SoCon opener

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Huff threw for 168 yards and a touchdown, four teammates scored rushing touchdowns, and Furman defeated Mercer 38-14 in a Southern Conference opener. Furman led 17-14 in the third quarter before putting the game away with touchdowns on three consecutive drives. Myion Hicks scored on a 1-yard run, Huff hit Mason Pline for a 10-yard TD pass, and Jayquan Smith closed out the scoring with a 20-yard run. Huff completed 20 of 24 passes and was also Furman’s leading rusher, gaining 82 yards on 11 carries. Furman, the preseason favorite to win the SoCon championship, had totals of 222 yards rushing and 387 yards of offense.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.