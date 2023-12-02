Furman advances to FCS quarterfinals with 26-7 win over Chattanooga

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Dominic Roberto scored twice and Ian Williams kicked four field goals as Furman spotted Chattanooga an early touchdown before going on to a 26-7 win in the second round of the FCS playoffs Saturday. The Southern Conference champion and seventh-seeded Paladins (10-2) advance to the quarterfinals to either play Delaware or second-seeded Montana. Saturday’s victory was Furman’s second over Chattanooga (8-5) this season, having beaten the Mocs 17-14 on the road a month ago in conference play. The Mocs scored first but that would be all of their points with Furman taking a 10-7 lead on a Roberto TD and Williams’ first of four field goals.

