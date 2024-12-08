Furious Cucurella changes cleats after slipping twice to concede early goals, then helps Chelsea win

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella changed his cleats just 12 minutes into the game after his slips contributed to both of Tottenham’s early goals in the teams’ London derby in the Premier League. The Spain international ceded possession by slipping on the turf at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the fifth and 11th minutes. From the ensuing attacks, Spurs scored through Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski. Immediately after Kulusevski’s shot hit the net to make it 2-0, Cucurella sprinted to the sideline while shrugging his shoulders and pointed to his cleats. He removed and threw them away in disgust before putting on new ones. It seemed to work as Chelsea went on to win 4-3.

