Fulwiley, Kitts lead No. 1 South Carolina to 41st straight win 92-60 over Coppin State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley had 23 points and Chloe Kitts added 19 points and 10 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina won its 41st straight game with a 92-60 victory over Coppin State. The team unfurled its latest championship banner commemorating their 38-0 title-winning run last season. Then the Gamecocks went about keeping this season perfect as well. Fulwiley had four of her team’s 11 3-pointers while Kitts had her second double-double of the season. Laila Lawrence led Coppin State with 20 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.