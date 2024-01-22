Fulwiley has 21 points as No. 1 South Carolina stays perfect with 99-64 rout of Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley scored a career-high 21 points and Kamilla Cardoso added 17 points with 13 rebounds as top-ranked South Carolina raced to a huge early lead and didn’t let up in a 99-64 rout of Texas A&M on Sunday. Sania Feagin added 15 points as South Carolina remained perfect as the country’s last unbeaten team. The Gamecocks were up by 31 at halftime and had pushed the lead to 34 after three.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.