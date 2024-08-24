Fully rested Erling Haaland feeling a ‘good vibe’ after hat trick against Ipswich

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A fully rested Erling Haaland could make it even harder for any Premier League rival to knock Manchester City off its perch this season. Haaland netted his seventh Premier League hat trick in a 4-1 win over promoted Ipswich on Saturday to take his tally to four goals in the opening two games of the season. And according to City manager Pep Guardiola, the striker’s early productivity is due at least in part to Haaland having the summer off after Norway missed out on the European Championship. Guardiola says: “With the rest, with no Euros, he has arrived with a good vibe. The numbers are unbelievable.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.