Füllkrug scores late as Euro 2024 host Germany beats Netherlands 2-1 for another morale-boosting win

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany substitute Niclas Füllkrug has scored late to give the European Championship host a morale-boosting 2-1 win over the Netherlands in their friendly. The excellent Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen tried fishing Füllkrug’s effort off the line in the 85th minute. But a check confirmed the ball had crossed the line, giving Germany its second win from two games after its 2-0 victory over France on Saturday. It ended a Dutch run of four consecutive wins and rewarded Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann for a team shakeup that included six new faces and Toni Kroos’ return from international retirement.

