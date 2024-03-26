Füllkrug scores late as Euro 2024 host Germany beats Netherlands 2-1 for another morale-boosting win

By The Associated Press
Germany's Niclas Fullkrug celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany substitute Niclas Füllkrug has scored late to give the European Championship host a morale-boosting 2-1 win over the Netherlands in their friendly. The excellent Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen tried fishing Füllkrug’s effort off the line in the 85th minute. But a check confirmed the ball had crossed the line, giving Germany its second win from two games after its 2-0 victory over France on Saturday. It ended a Dutch run of four consecutive wins and rewarded Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann for a team shakeup that included six new faces and Toni Kroos’ return from international retirement.

