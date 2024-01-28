Füllkrug scores hat trick as Dortmund beats Bochum 3-1 to continue its winning run in Bundesliga

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Niclas Füllkrug scored a hat trick as Borussia Dortmund continued its winning start to the new year by beating local rival Bochum 3-1 in the Bundesliga. Dortmund takes fourth spot from Leipzig and ends a round of games inside the Champions League qualifying places for the first time since November. Füllkrug scored two penalties and a header to give Dortmund its third straight win to start the new year and hand 14th-place Bochum its first loss of 2024. Union Berlin won 1-0 against Darmstadt despite having coach Nenad Bjelica banned from the bench for striking Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané on Wednesday.

