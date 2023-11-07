Füllkrug, Brandt steer Dortmund to back-to-back wins over Newcastle in Champions League

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Germany forward Niclas Füllkrug has scored his first Champions League goal and national teammate Julian Brandt added another for Borussia Dortmund to beat visiting Newcastle 2-0. The German team’s back-to-back victories over the Premier League team boosts its chances of progressing to the knockout rounds. Dortmund moved atop Group F with seven points, one more than Paris Saint-Germain, which was to visit AC Milan in the other group match later Tuesday. Newcastle had four points and Milan two before the late game on matchday four. Dortmund fans threw fake money and fake bars of gold onto the field during the match against Newcastle to protest UEFA’s planned Champions League reforms.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.