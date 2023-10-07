Fulham’s Willian rolls back the years to star in 3-1 win over Sheffield United

LONDON (AP) — Willian has rolled back the years as Fulham cruised to a 3-1 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League. The 35-year-old Brazilian produced a stunning display, cementing his side’s victory with a third goal following Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s strike and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham’s own-goal. Sheffield United’s only goal also came when Antonee Robinson put into his own net. Play halted for an extended period after Blades skipper Chris Basham suffered a serious ankle injury which saw him carried off on a stretcher with the score at 0-0.

