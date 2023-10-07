Fulham’s Willian rolls back the years to star in 3-1 win over Sheffield United

By The Associated Press
Fulham's Willian celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game , during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Sheffield United, at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. ( John Walton/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Walton]

LONDON (AP) — Willian has rolled back the years as Fulham cruised to a 3-1 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League. The 35-year-old Brazilian produced a stunning display, cementing his side’s victory with a third goal following Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s strike and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham’s own-goal. Sheffield United’s only goal also came when Antonee Robinson put into his own net. Play halted for an extended period after Blades skipper Chris Basham suffered a serious ankle injury which saw him carried off on a stretcher with the score at 0-0.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.