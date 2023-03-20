Fulham’s Mitrovic faces extended ban for FA Cup diatribe

LONDON (AP) — Aleksandar Mitrovic could face an extended ban after his furious reaction to being sent off in Fulham’s loss to Manchester United on Sunday. The English Football Association says the standard three-game suspension for a straight red card is “clearly insufficient.” The Fulham striker reacted angrily when Willian was sent off for handling Jadon Sancho’s goalbound shot in United’s 3-1 win in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Mitrovic then further remonstrated with referee Chris Kavanagh after being shown red himself, charging towards him on the field at Old Trafford.

