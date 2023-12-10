Fulham wins 5-0 in Premier League for 2nd time in 4 days after thrashing West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Fulham has won 5-0 for the second time in four days by thrashing West Ham at Craven Cottage to move into the top half of the Premier League standings. There were five different scorers for Fulham. Raul Jimenez gave the team the lead in the 22nd minute to take his personal tally to four goals in five games. The Mexico striker had previously not scored a Premier League goal since March 2022 and that was when he was a Wolves player. Willian and Tosin Adarabioyo scored before halftime before Harry Wilson added a fourth and unselfishly set up Carlos Vinicius for the fifth goal in the 88th. Fulham beat Nottingham Forest 5-0 on Wednesday.

