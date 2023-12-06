Fulham surges to 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest to leave Cooper under big pressure

LONDON (AP) — Fulham has surged to its biggest win in the Premier League this season by beating Nottingham Forest 5-0 to leave visiting manager Steve Cooper under huge pressure. Mexico striker Raul Jimenez scored two of the goals including a cheeky backheeled finish after rounding the goalkeeper. Alex Iwobi also struck twice and Tom Cairney added a late fifth at Craven Cottage. Fulham is in fine scoring form having netted at least three goals in three straight games but Forest has won just once in its last 11 games and is plunging toward the relegation zone. The team is in 16th place, six points above the bottom three.

