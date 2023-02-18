Fulham snatches late winner at Brighton in EPL

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Substitute Manor Solomon has come back to haunt former boss Roberto De Zerbi after Fulham snatched a dramatic 1-0 win over fellow high-flier Brighton in the English Premier League. Solomon is an Israel international who played under De Zerbi at Shakhtar Donetsk. He struck two minutes from time at Amex Stadium after Brighton dominated. Solly March and Facundo Buonanotte had goals disallowed for the Seagulls. They failed to score in the top-flight for the first time since October despite registering 21 attempts.

