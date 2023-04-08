Fulham own goal gives West Ham first away win since August

By The Associated Press
West Ham United's Pablo Fornals, right, and Fulham's Harrison Reed battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday April 8, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Fuller]

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has celebrated a first away win since August in the English Premier League thanks to a Fulham own goal. The Hammers were thrashed by Newcastle 5-1 midweek but recovered to win 1-0 at Craven Cottage in a low-quality affair settled by Harrison Reed’s unfortunate first-half moment. Victory lifted West Ham three points above the drop zone. Fulham has lost four league games in a row as hopes of European qualification continue to drift.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.