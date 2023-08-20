Fulham looking to sign new striker after agreeing to sell Mitrovic to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal

LONDON (AP) — Fulham manager Marco Silva is hoping to sign another striker in the transfer window after the club agreed to sell Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Mitrovic was left out of the team for Saturday’s 3-0 loss against Brentford in the Premier League and the club confirmed that the striker will join Al-Hilal for a reported fee of 50 million pounds ($64 million). Fulham said it had “reluctantly accepted a revised offer as the player had consistently made his desire to leave known.” Silva said “we have to find the right player to replace (Mitrovic) and, if not we are going to play in the Premier League with the players we have here.”

