Fulham held 0-0 by relegation-threatened Everton in Premier League

By The Associated Press
Fulham's Antonee Robinson, right fouls Everton's Ashley Young during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Everton, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

LONDON (AP) — Fulham’s scoring problems have continued as it was held 0-0 by relegation-threatened Everton in the Premier League. After last week’s exit from both the English League Cup and the FA Cup, the west Londoners failed to bounce back with a win over an Everton side which now sits in the bottom three following Luton’s 4-0 victory over Brighton.

