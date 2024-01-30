Fulham held 0-0 by relegation-threatened Everton in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Fulham’s scoring problems have continued as it was held 0-0 by relegation-threatened Everton in the Premier League. After last week’s exit from both the English League Cup and the FA Cup, the west Londoners failed to bounce back with a win over an Everton side which now sits in the bottom three following Luton’s 4-0 victory over Brighton.

