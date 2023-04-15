Fulham ends poor run with 3-1 win at Everton in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Fulham ended an alarming run of Premier League defeats by beating Everton 3-1 as Marco Silva claimed a first win against his former employers to damage their attempt to avoid relegation. Harrison Reed put the Cottagers ahead midway through the first half but Everton hit back through Dwight McNeil and seemed the likeliest to score again before halftime at Goodison Park. But the momentum swung back toward Fulham when Harry Wilson put the visitors back ahead just after the break. Dan James sealed victory to snap Fulham’s sequence of five successive losses.

