Fulham draws at home with Wolves in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Manor Solomon has scored again after coming off the bench for Fulham to draw with Wolverhampton 1-1 in the English Premier League. Pablo Sarabia gave Wolves the opener in the first half at Craven Cottage but Solomon came on to score his third goal in three games. He hit the winner at Brighton last weekend and also netted against Nottingham Forest. Wolves secured an important point to stay above the relegation zone against high-flying Fulham, which has lost only twice since the World Cup break.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.