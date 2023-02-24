Fulham draws at home with Wolves in EPL

By The Associated Press
Fulham's Manor Solomon, right, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nelson Semedo fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage stadium in London, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

LONDON (AP) — Manor Solomon has scored again after coming off the bench for Fulham to draw with Wolverhampton 1-1 in the English Premier League. Pablo Sarabia gave Wolves the opener in the first half at Craven Cottage but Solomon came on to score his third goal in three games. He hit the winner at Brighton last weekend and also netted against Nottingham Forest. Wolves secured an important point to stay above the relegation zone against high-flying Fulham, which has lost only twice since the World Cup break.

