Fulham defender Tim Ream set for surgery on broken arm

By The Associated Press
Aston Villa's John McGinn, right vies for the ball with Fulham's Tim Ream during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Fulham at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

LONDON (AP) — Fulham defender Tim Ream is scheduled to have surgery on his fractured right arm on Wednesday. The United States international slipped and landed awkwardly in the first half of Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City at Craven Cottage on Sunday. Manager Marco Silva had already confirmed that the 35-year-old Ream would miss the remainder of the season. Fulham says Ream “is expected to be fit for when the squad returns for pre-season.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.