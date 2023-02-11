Fulham beats Forest 2-0 to end visitor’s unbeaten run

LONDON (AP) — Fulham has ended Nottingham Forest’s five-game unbeaten run in the English Premier League with a deserved 2-0 win at Craven Cottage. A goal in either half from Willian and substitute Manor Solomon earns Marco Silva’s team a first victory in four matches and lifts it up to seventh in the standings. Forest remains just six points above the relegation zone. The visitor endured a cruel and record-breaking blow after only seven minutes when it lost central defensive pair Willy Boly and Scott McKenna to injury. It was the earliest in league history that a team had to replacetwo of the starting XI.

