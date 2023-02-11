Fulham beats Forest 2-0 to end visitor’s unbeaten run

By The Associated Press
Fulham's Manor Solomon scores his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Davy]

LONDON (AP) — Fulham has ended Nottingham Forest’s five-game unbeaten run in the English Premier League with a deserved 2-0 win at Craven Cottage. A goal in either half from Willian and substitute Manor Solomon earns Marco Silva’s team a first victory in four matches and lifts it up to seventh in the standings. Forest remains just six points above the relegation zone. The visitor endured a cruel and record-breaking blow after only seven minutes when it lost central defensive pair Willy Boly and Scott McKenna to injury. It was the earliest in league history that a team had to replacetwo of the starting XI.

