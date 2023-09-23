Fulham and Crystal Palace maintain identical EPL records after 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace and Fulham stayed level on points in the Premier League after playing out a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Palace manager Roy Hodgson was back in the dugout after missing last weekend’s game with an illness but watched Eberechi Eze miss his team’s best chance in the first half when he shot just wide after swerving his way through a cluster of defenders. Both teams have eight points from six games with identical records of two wins, two draws and two losses, although Palace is ahead on goal difference.

