Fujita leads U.S. Senior Open by 3 strokes when rain hits. Play resumes Monday with 8 holes left

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Hiroyuki Fujita held a three-stroke lead with eight holes to play in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open on Sunday when the tournament was postponed because of severe weather at Newport Country Club. Fujita was 2 under for the day on the 7,024-yard, par-70 course at the mouth of the Narragansett Bay when the horn sounded at 3 p.m. Sunday because of storms. The USGA announced at 4:55 p.m. that the tournament would resume on Monday. Richard Bland birdied the first three holes to move into second place. He was 13 under for the tournament with eight holes left.

