Fujita (14 under) pads lead at US Senior Open, but Stricker is lurking from familiar second place

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Hiroyuki Fujita shot a 3-under-67 in the U.S. Senior Open to improve to 14 under in pursuit of a wire-to-wire win and his first victory on American soil. He’ll have to withstand a charge from Steve Stricker at Newport Country Club. The 2019 champion made back-to-back birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 to shoot his third straight 66 and cut a four-stroke deficit in half. Richard Green shot 69 to sit at minus-11, with Richard Bland at 9 under and Bob Estes at 8 under. Players will tee off early and in threesomes from both nines on Sunday in an attempt to finish before thunderstorms that are forecast for the afternoon.

