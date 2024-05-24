Fueled by postseason failures, Phillies riding high with best record in baseball

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies are 37-14 and lead the NL East by six games over the Atlanta Braves as they prepare to open a six-game trip Friday in Colorado. They are 21-8 at home. Philadelphia is 17-3 in May. The Phillies opened with the best 50-game start in baseball since the 2001 Seattle Mariners, and they have already swept seven series, the most recent, a three-gamer over the World Series champion Texas Rangers. Phillies starters have pitched at least seven innings in 18 starts, the most in baseball.

