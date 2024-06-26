Fueled by feeling insulted, Romania draws 1-1 with Slovakia to send both into Euro 2024 round of 16

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
Romania's Razvan Marin (18) celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Slovakia during a Group E match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Themba Hadebe]

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Romania and Slovakia got the 1-1 draw that sent both teams into the round of 16 at the European Championship. Both teams chased a winning goal in a frenetic spell of play during a second-half thunderstorm despite the tied score suiting them both. Romania advances top of Group E and Slovakia in third because second-place Belgium drew 0-0 with last-place Ukraine which is eliminated. Belgium will play France in the first knockout round. Romania will play a third-place team. Slovakia led in the 24th minute on Ondrej Duda’s header. Răzvan Marin leveled in the 37th from a penalty.

