Fucsovics upsets Fritz in Stuttgart; Tiafoe reaches semifinals

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — There won’t be an all-American semifinal at the Stuttgart Open after Taylor Fritz was upset 6-4, 7-5 by qualifier Marton Fucsovics in the quarterfinals. Frances Tiafoe won his match with Lorenzo Musetti in three sets to reach the last four. Fritz would have faced his friend Tiafoe in the semifinals. It’s a first career grass-court semifinal for both Tiafoe and Fucsovics. Home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff defeated French veteran Richard Gasquet 6-4, 7-5 in the last quarterfinal for a semifinal meeting with Hubert Hurkacz. The fourth-seeded Hurkacz defeated Australia’s Christopher O’Connell 6-4, 6-4.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.