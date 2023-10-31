FSU women’s coach Brooke Wyckoff diagnosed with breast cancer, prognosis ‘excellent’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State women’s basketball coach Brooke Wyckoff has been diagnosed with breast cancer, though the school says her long-term prognosis is “excellent.” The 43-year-old Wyckoff had surgery Tuesday to move a cancerous mass. Wyckoff won’t coach the 18th-ranked Seminoles in their exhibition game Wednesday against Clayton State but expects to be on the sideline for Monday’s season opener against Charleston Southern. Florida State says Wyckoff is “recovering well” at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

