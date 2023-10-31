FSU women’s coach Brooke Wyckoff diagnosed with breast cancer, prognosis ‘excellent’

By The Associated Press
FILE - Florida State head coach Brooke Wyckoff reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. Wyckoff has been diagnosed with breast cancer, though the school says her long-term prognosis is “excellent.” The 43-year-old Wyckoff underwent surgery Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, to move a cancerous mass, the school said. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessica Hill]

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State women’s basketball coach Brooke Wyckoff has been diagnosed with breast cancer, though the school says her long-term prognosis is “excellent.” The 43-year-old Wyckoff had surgery Tuesday to move a cancerous mass. Wyckoff won’t coach the 18th-ranked Seminoles in their exhibition game Wednesday against Clayton State but expects to be on the sideline for Monday’s season opener against Charleston Southern. Florida State says Wyckoff is “recovering well” at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.