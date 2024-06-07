FSU sets super-regional records for the most runs scored in a game and largest margin of victory

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jaime Ferrer hit two of Florida State’s five home runs, James Tibbs III and Marco Dinges each added four RBIs, and the Seminoles cruised past UConn 24-4 on Friday in the opening game of the Tallahassee Super Regional. Florida State set NCAA super-regional records for the most runs scored in a game and largest margin of victory. It was Florida State’s most runs in an NCAA Tournament game since a 37-6 rout of Ohio State in a 2008 regional. Florida State (46-15), which hosted its first super regional since 2017, is one win away from a 24th College World Series appearance. The Seminoles hadn’t faced UConn since the 1957 CWS. The Seminoles drew 15 walks and struck out just once. Five of their 18 hits were homers.

