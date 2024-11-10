FSU coach Mike Norvell fires both coordinators a day after a 52-3 drubbing at Notre Dame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State coach Mike Norvell fired his offensive and defensive coordinators one day after a 52-3 loss at then-No. 10 Notre Dame. Norvell dismissed offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and receivers coach Ron Dugans. The Seminoles (1-9) have a bye week and then two games remaining, beginning against Charleston Southern. Co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Randy Shannon will assume defensive coordinator duties, and additional responsibilities will be absorbed by remaining staff members.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.