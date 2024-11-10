FSU coach Mike Norvell fires both coordinators a day after a 52-3 drubbing at Notre Dame

By The Associated Press
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Caterina]

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State coach Mike Norvell fired his offensive and defensive coordinators one day after a 52-3 loss at then-No. 10 Notre Dame. Norvell dismissed offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and receivers coach Ron Dugans. The Seminoles (1-9) have a bye week and then two games remaining, beginning against Charleston Southern. Co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Randy Shannon will assume defensive coordinator duties, and additional responsibilities will be absorbed by remaining staff members.

