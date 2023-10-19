Frustration mounts for the Giants’ offense, which has gone 205 minutes without scoring a touchdown

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants’ offense has not scored a touchdown in more than three games. The drought stands at 205 minutes heading into Sunday’s game against the visiting Washington Commanders. It’s a big reason the Giants have a 1-5 record. They have scored 71 points, the fewest in the NFL. There was reason for optimism last week in a 14-9 loss to the Bills. The offense reached the red zone five times with Saquon Barkley returning to the lineup. But starting quarterback Daniel Jones probably won’t play this weekend because of a neck injury. Tyrod Taylor would start for him.

