Frustration mounts for the Cowboys after they lose again following a bye week

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Two more interceptions from Dak Prescott and a failed attempt at a comeback win. A defense that allowed three straight TD drives in the third quarter. A star player confronting a media member over a social media post just minutes after the game ended. The week off for the Dallas Cowboys did little to solve the litany of problems that have a team that won 12 games in each of the past three seasons struggling for a playoff spot in 2024 after losing 30-24 to the San Francisco 49ers.

