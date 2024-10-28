Frustration mounts for the Cowboys after they lose again following a bye week

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts after being sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, left, during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Avelar]

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Two more interceptions from Dak Prescott and a failed attempt at a comeback win. A defense that allowed three straight TD drives in the third quarter. A star player confronting a media member over a social media post just minutes after the game ended. The week off for the Dallas Cowboys did little to solve the litany of problems that have a team that won 12 games in each of the past three seasons struggling for a playoff spot in 2024 after losing 30-24 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.