Frustration is mounting for the Predators, who are off to their worst start and last in the NHL

The Nashville Predators are last in the NHL and off to their worst start in franchise history a month into the season. They’ve lost 10 of their first 14 games after committing more than $108 million to sign prominent free agents Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei within a few hours over the summer. Players and coach Andrew Brunette acknowledge frustration is mounting with the goals and wins not coming as they had planned. Veterans like Stamkos and Ryan O’Reilly are hoping to build off some positives to turn things around before it gets too late.

