Frustration is building for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys in a season going so wrong

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The frustration is building for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys in a season going so wrong. They are 3-6 overall and winless at home after a 34-6 loss to NFC East rival Philadelphia on Sunday. They had only 146 total yards, their worst offensive performance at home since moving into AT&T Stadium 15 years ago. Jones says he’s frustrated like everyone else is. His concern is not playing up to the same caliber as a team like the division-leading Eagles. Dallas is also waiting to see if quarterback Dak Prescott will play again this season after tearing his hamstring in the previous game.

