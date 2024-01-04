Frustration for Sevilla in 2-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao. Ramos tells fan to ‘shut up’

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla’s struggles continued into the new year with a 2-0 home loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league. Veteran defender Sergio Ramos got into a verbal spat with a fan in his post-match interview. Ramos was talking to a television reporter by the sideline when he angrily responded to a fan who was apparently yelling at him from the stands. Ramos told the person to “respect the fans and shut up now.” It was the fifth defeat in Sevilla’s last six matches in all competitions. The traditional club from southern Madrid is in 16th place, one point from the relegation zone.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.