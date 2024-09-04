Frustration boils over for White Sox: Sizemore, Benintendi ejected while down 9-0 to Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Grady Sizemore was ejected for the first time since taking over as interim manager of the Chicago White Sox. Left fielder Andrew Benintendi followed him moments later. The White Sox entered Tuesday night’s game at Baltimore on an 11-game losing streak. They trailed 9-0 in the sixth inning when Benintendi took a called strike that appeared a bit high. Sizemore was ejected, then came out to argue with plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt. Two pitches later, Benintendi was called out on strikes on a ball that looked a bit off the plate. He argued and was thrown out too.

