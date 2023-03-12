Frustrating draw for Betis and Villarreal in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis and Villarreal have dropped points in their bid for Champions League places after a 1-1 draw in the Spanish league. Borja Iglesias opened the scoring for Betis in the 38th minute and the hosts equalized through Yéremy Pino in the 55th. The result keeps Betis in fifth place. It’s three points from Real Sociedad in the final qualification spot for the Champions League. Villarreal stays sixth and is four points behind Betis. Barcelona visits Athletic Bilbao later Sunday to try to restore a nine-point lead over Real Madrid.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.