Frustrated Pirates 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes is ready for MLB to switch to robot umpires

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes is among the players ready for robot umpires in the major leagues. Hayes complained on social media after Sunday’s loss to Atlanta about a 3-1 pitch that appeared to be well outside that plate umpire Bill Miller called a strike. Hayes struck out on the next pitch to end the eighth inning. He wrote in the post that the pitch was “not even close” and “some umps really don’t care.” Hayes asked Major League Baseball to “bring the ABS please,” using the acronym for the Automated Ball-Strike system that’s being used for some minor league games.

